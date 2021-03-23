John David MatherlyJune 27, 1974 - March 20, 2021John David Matherly, age 46, of Newport died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.He was born in Martinsville, Va. on June 27, 1974. John loved his dogs, Buddy, Bella, and Dixie. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman.He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Wayne Matherly. He is survived by his mother, Kathy Ann Dew, maternal grandmother, Vera Dew; brother and sister-in-law, Joshua Andrew and Jonli Matherly; nephew, Colton Andrew Matherly.Services will be held privately. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.