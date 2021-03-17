Menu
John Allen McNeese
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
John Allen McNeese

July 1, 1939 - March 10, 2021

John Allen McNeese, 81 of Smith Mountain Lake, Huddleston, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Saturday, July 1, 1939 in Jonesborough, Tenn., a son of the late Joseph Allen McNeese and Trula Jane Higgins McNeese. John was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Helen Fannon McNeese.

He was retired from the FBI with 36 years of service and attended Staunton Baptist Church.

John is survived by his daughters, Victoria Renee Nehls of Spotsylvania and Stephanie Diane Enriquez of Lee Co., Va. as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Funeral Services will be for family only.

Updike Funeral Home

Bedford, Va.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was John's secretary for a few years. He was a pleasure to work with. He often talked about retirement and bass fishing. I wish I could have met his daughters. He often spoke of Victoria. Rest in peace my friend.
Edna Swann
May 5, 2021
I had the honor of working with John and his wife Mary for many years at the FBI. He was well respected by all.
Michael Grimm
March 24, 2021
