John Allen McNeeseJuly 1, 1939 - March 10, 2021John Allen McNeese, 81 of Smith Mountain Lake, Huddleston, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Saturday, July 1, 1939 in Jonesborough, Tenn., a son of the late Joseph Allen McNeese and Trula Jane Higgins McNeese. John was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Helen Fannon McNeese.He was retired from the FBI with 36 years of service and attended Staunton Baptist Church.John is survived by his daughters, Victoria Renee Nehls of Spotsylvania and Stephanie Diane Enriquez of Lee Co., Va. as well as three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Funeral Services will be for family only.Updike Funeral HomeBedford, Va.