Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John "Hock" Murray
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
John "Hock" Murray

September 26, 1939 - December 5, 2020

John "Hock" Murray, 81, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

John retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad after 37 years of dedicated service. He also enjoyed many years of fastpitch softball.

John is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; two sons, John Murray Jr. (Maria) and Robert W. Murray; two granddaughters, Caitlyn and Kyla Murray; one grandson, Kenny Murray; and one great-grandson, Orion Murray.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made c/o Rhonda Wood - Missionary to Uganda, New Life Christian Ministries, 5745 Airport Road, Roanoke VA 24012, www.newlife.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Dec
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Hock was a great friend growing up. We went to school, played softball and baseball together and was always funny. He was the life of the party. God bless you Joyce and your family as you celebrate John's life. Peace, Blessings and comfort. Jim Ridenhour
Jim Ridenhour
December 9, 2020
Sorry to read of John's passing. May he rest in peace. Prayers to the family.
LEXIE BROWN MULLINS
December 9, 2020
Probably the funniest guy that ever worked on the railroad--we had a time in the animal house--my deepest sympathy--Ron Altizer
ron altizer
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results