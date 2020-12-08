John "Hock" Murray
September 26, 1939 - December 5, 2020
John "Hock" Murray, 81, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
John retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad after 37 years of dedicated service. He also enjoyed many years of fastpitch softball.
John is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; two sons, John Murray Jr. (Maria) and Robert W. Murray; two granddaughters, Caitlyn and Kyla Murray; one grandson, Kenny Murray; and one great-grandson, Orion Murray.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made c/o Rhonda Wood - Missionary to Uganda, New Life Christian Ministries, 5745 Airport Road, Roanoke VA 24012, www.newlife.org
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.