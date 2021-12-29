John Wellington Osborne III
John Wellington Osborne III of Roanoke, born on May 2,1961, passed away on December 19, 2021, battling Lung Cancer.
He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Rose Woods; father, John Wellington Osborne II; and brother, Danny Jones. Left to cherish his memory are his partner of 14 years, Barbara Lewis; mother, Lois Osborne; uncle, Lewis Shontell; sisters, Patti (Gerald) Allman and Hazel (David) Bowers, many other family members and friends.
As his wishes, he will be cremated with a memorial service in a Veterans cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.