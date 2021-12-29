Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Wellington Osborne III
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
John Wellington Osborne III

John Wellington Osborne III of Roanoke, born on May 2,1961, passed away on December 19, 2021, battling Lung Cancer.

He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Rose Woods; father, John Wellington Osborne II; and brother, Danny Jones. Left to cherish his memory are his partner of 14 years, Barbara Lewis; mother, Lois Osborne; uncle, Lewis Shontell; sisters, Patti (Gerald) Allman and Hazel (David) Bowers, many other family members and friends.

As his wishes, he will be cremated with a memorial service in a Veterans cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.