John Q. AndrewsJohn Q. Andrews, 72, of Vinton, Va., departed this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020.A public viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com