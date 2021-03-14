John Christopher Reynolds



October 4, 1956 - March 11, 2021



John Christopher Reynolds, 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Medford, Oregon, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after a long illness.



In a family of three children, John was the youngest child and son of William Early Reynolds and Evelyn Collins Reynolds. He was born on October 4, 1956, in Roanoke, Va., and was reared in Salem, Va. John was educated at North Cross School and Andrew Lewis High School. He was a graduate of New River Community College in Dublin, Va., earning two degrees with concentrations in architecture and construction. His background included working for a family-owned commercial construction business and positions in that field in Louisiana, California, and Oregon.



He was predeceased by his parents, and his father and mother-in-law, Samuel Robert Crockett and Nedra Wade Crockett, all of Salem, Va.



John is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Virginia Letitia "Tish" Crockett Reynolds; his sister and brother and their spouses, Anne Reynolds McIlwaine (Bill) of Oklahoma City, Okla., and William L. Reynolds (Mary Lou) of Salem; his brothers and sisters-in-law and their spouses, Laura (Carol) Crockett-Ewalt, Luella Crockett, Sam (Freda) Crockett, Edgar (Laurie) Crockett, and Mary Crockett (Stewart) Hill of Salem; a number of dear nieces and nephews and extended family members; and a host of treasured friends.



John was a free spirit with an outgoing personality, and he made and kept friends from all over. He and Tish left Virginia for California and eventually settled in beautiful, scenic Oregon. They enjoyed many long years together, filled with adventures, music, and close friends. John was greatly loved and will be forever missed. Arrangements are being handled by Rogue Valley Cremation Service in Medford, Ore.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.