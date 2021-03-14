Menu
John Christopher Reynolds
1956 - 2021
1956
2021
Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives
558 Business Park Drive
Medford, OR
John Christopher Reynolds

October 4, 1956 - March 11, 2021

John Christopher Reynolds, 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Medford, Oregon, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after a long illness.

In a family of three children, John was the youngest child and son of William Early Reynolds and Evelyn Collins Reynolds. He was born on October 4, 1956, in Roanoke, Va., and was reared in Salem, Va. John was educated at North Cross School and Andrew Lewis High School. He was a graduate of New River Community College in Dublin, Va., earning two degrees with concentrations in architecture and construction. His background included working for a family-owned commercial construction business and positions in that field in Louisiana, California, and Oregon.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his father and mother-in-law, Samuel Robert Crockett and Nedra Wade Crockett, all of Salem, Va.

John is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Virginia Letitia "Tish" Crockett Reynolds; his sister and brother and their spouses, Anne Reynolds McIlwaine (Bill) of Oklahoma City, Okla., and William L. Reynolds (Mary Lou) of Salem; his brothers and sisters-in-law and their spouses, Laura (Carol) Crockett-Ewalt, Luella Crockett, Sam (Freda) Crockett, Edgar (Laurie) Crockett, and Mary Crockett (Stewart) Hill of Salem; a number of dear nieces and nephews and extended family members; and a host of treasured friends.

John was a free spirit with an outgoing personality, and he made and kept friends from all over. He and Tish left Virginia for California and eventually settled in beautiful, scenic Oregon. They enjoyed many long years together, filled with adventures, music, and close friends. John was greatly loved and will be forever missed. Arrangements are being handled by Rogue Valley Cremation Service in Medford, Ore.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives
Cajun lived bigger than life! So sorry for the loss of him.
Ashley Evensen
April 19, 2021
My heart goes out to Tish and the Reynolds family. John was a dear friend, we had so much fun running around the neighborhood in Salem Virginia when were in elementary school, I will miss you friend.
john klein
April 1, 2021
John was a great friend and brother.
May his memory be eternal!
James Stewart
Friend
March 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
March 13, 2021
