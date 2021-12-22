Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John C. Robertson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
John C. Robertson

March 29, 1956 - December 19, 2021

John C. Robertson, 65, of Wirtz, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

He was born on March 29, 1956, to John Henry Robertson and Helen Elkins Robertson.

John never met a stranger and was well-known in the community as the owner and operator of Valley Mechanical Inc. He never complained about going on a service call any day or hour to help those who needed a sudden repair job. John was often accompanied by Mike Harper and his faithful canine buddy, Jackson.

Left to warmly treasure John's memory is his wife, Donna; sons, Matthew and Benjamin; grandchildren, Andrea and Harley; brother, Robert (Dana); sister, Rebecca Stanley-King; nieces, Michele Robertson, Hope Robertson, and Samantha Robertson; nephew, Christopher Dallas Robertson; and special niece, Tori Robertson.

A service for family and friends to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
John was such a good person. I truly valued his opinion and and his strong work ethic for the past 12 years. He was smart and witty and reliable as they come. He will be missed greatly.
Vickie Coleman
Friend
January 11, 2022
I am so very sorry to hear this. I have known John since 1989 when he installed my first heat pump. He will certainly be missed. I enjoyed his sense of humor and good judgement calls throughout the last 30 plus years. Sending prayers to Donna and all of his family
Marilyn PERDUE
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Johnny's passing. Johnny's was a kind, friendly and hard working person who always was there for us over the years. We loved him just like one of our own. Whenever Tim could call he always came to our needs and other family members as well. Prayers going up for his family and again so sorry for your loss.
Tim and Brenda Rose
Friend
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results