Mike first assisted American Legion Post 240 when one of our members, a 95 year old WW II Veteran, was invited to a birthday party in Virginia Beach. Due to scheduling conflicts, none of our members could make the trip. A phone call to Mike and he was on board. Mike even managed to keep our 'cover story' that our member was just attending another person's party. Mike never let it slip that our member was one of three Guests of Honor, all WW II Vets. At the one meeting Mike attended, the Post was asked to assist Craig County Schools in providing for some under privileged students. After the Post voted funds from the treasury, it was asked if any individual member would like to add to it. Mike was the first to stand up. Farewell, Mike

Ed Bennett and American Legion Post 240, Troutville, Va. January 5, 2022