John "Michael" St.Clair
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
John "Michael" St.Clair

November 8, 1944 - December 28, 2021

John "Michael" St.Clair, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

He was born on November 8, 1944, to his lucky parents, Margaret Arlene Elmore St.Clair and John Smiley St.Clair in Craig Springs, Va. His parents preceded him in death.

John spent most of his early years in Newport, Va., and attended Newport Grade and High School until 1962. In January of 1962, he was a student at the New Giles High School until his graduation in June of 1963. John attended VPI for three years, and then enlisted in the United States Army in 1966.

He served a total of 24 years which included the U.S. Army Reserves and the Virginia National Guard. John's military service included Nike-Hercules Guided Missile Technician, Drill Sergeant, Chemical Operation Specialist, and Infantry Senior Instructor. He was employed by General Electric, ITT, the VA Medical Center, and the United States Postal Service.

In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, hunting, shooting, fishing, and working on cars.

In December of 1968, John met and married his lifelong wife, Assunte Tessari in Roncà, Italy. They were married for 53 years.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Assunta St.Clair; son, Richard St.Clair; brothers and sisters, Patrick St.Clair and wife, Mona St.Clair, Mary Bishop and husband, Kenny Bishop, and Rebecca St.Clair and husband, Charles Ware; beloved niece and nephews, Carrie Magill (Merin) and their children, Memphis, Emilee-Anne, Abigail, and Elliott, Kevin Bishop (Rilka), Gavin St.Clair, and John Ware.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 until 6 p.m. on both Friday, January 7, 2022, and on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel in Vinton, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Jan
7
Service
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Jan
8
Service
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michael was such a wonderful person and friend. Really enjoyed working with him at the VA Medical Center. He was a great coworker with a great sense of humor. Honored to have known him. He'll be greatly missed.
Joann Bedsaul
January 7, 2022
You are truly missed, enjoyed the times shared along with the humor added in your travels and experiences.
Mike and Pam O'Connor
Friend
January 6, 2022
Mike and Pam O'Connor
January 6, 2022
Mike first assisted American Legion Post 240 when one of our members, a 95 year old WW II Veteran, was invited to a birthday party in Virginia Beach. Due to scheduling conflicts, none of our members could make the trip. A phone call to Mike and he was on board. Mike even managed to keep our 'cover story' that our member was just attending another person's party. Mike never let it slip that our member was one of three Guests of Honor, all WW II Vets. At the one meeting Mike attended, the Post was asked to assist Craig County Schools in providing for some under privileged students. After the Post voted funds from the treasury, it was asked if any individual member would like to add to it. Mike was the first to stand up. Farewell, Mike
Ed Bennett and American Legion Post 240, Troutville, Va.
January 5, 2022
Mike always had a smile. He was a pleasant, kind, helpful person and made the workday pass better because of his being there. I am sad for his family. Cherish the memories.
Linda (King) Conner
Work
January 4, 2022
Richard, I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Mike for any years and he was always so supportive and kind to me. I know you're going to miss him, but hold on to all your loving memories.
Dottie Booze
January 3, 2022
Renata Thornton
January 2, 2022
Remembering a good friend.
Sherrie Smith Guard
January 2, 2022
Mike was a great friend to me as I became a new mother. He shared stories and pictures of his life when he was a new father. He always had special foods and treats and gifts to share. He opened my ears to country music when he shared a favorite song with me. He got me to try new foods with his delicious treats. He was friends with my father and sister too. He touched many lives with his heart of gold. I'll never forget him and our friendship. So very sorry for your loss.
Sherrie Smith Guard
Work
January 2, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Love to you, Assunta, and to you, Richard, and the rest of your family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Linda Catron
December 31, 2021
I just saw this on Facebook, dear Assunta I am so sorry. Michael was a wonderful guy. He could make anyone smile! We are all better people just for knowing him. Wish I could be there for you!
Toni Thomas
December 30, 2021
