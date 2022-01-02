John "Michael" St.Clair
November 8, 1944 - December 28, 2021
John "Michael" St.Clair, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
He was born on November 8, 1944, to his lucky parents, Margaret Arlene Elmore St.Clair and John Smiley St.Clair in Craig Springs, Va. His parents preceded him in death.
John spent most of his early years in Newport, Va., and attended Newport Grade and High School until 1962. In January of 1962, he was a student at the New Giles High School until his graduation in June of 1963. John attended VPI for three years, and then enlisted in the United States Army in 1966.
He served a total of 24 years which included the U.S. Army Reserves and the Virginia National Guard. John's military service included Nike-Hercules Guided Missile Technician, Drill Sergeant, Chemical Operation Specialist, and Infantry Senior Instructor. He was employed by General Electric, ITT, the VA Medical Center, and the United States Postal Service.
In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, hunting, shooting, fishing, and working on cars.
In December of 1968, John met and married his lifelong wife, Assunte Tessari in Roncà, Italy. They were married for 53 years.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Assunta St.Clair; son, Richard St.Clair; brothers and sisters, Patrick St.Clair and wife, Mona St.Clair, Mary Bishop and husband, Kenny Bishop, and Rebecca St.Clair and husband, Charles Ware; beloved niece and nephews, Carrie Magill (Merin) and their children, Memphis, Emilee-Anne, Abigail, and Elliott, Kevin Bishop (Rilka), Gavin St.Clair, and John Ware.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 until 6 p.m. on both Friday, January 7, 2022, and on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel in Vinton, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.