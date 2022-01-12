Menu
John "Jd" Stover
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
John "JD" Stover

January 10, 2022

John "JD" Stover, 79, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, January 10, 2022.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always had a smile and easy-going personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Maggie Stover, brother, James Stover; sister, Joyce Giambolvo; and his grandson, Matthew Stover.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Barbara Jo Cauley Stover; children, Melissa Stover Michalski and Jonathan Stover (Erin); grandchildren, Avary and Aislyn Michalski; brother, Smokey Stover and Jack Stover; sisters, Gloria Barker and Sue Gillenwater; and many nieces and nephews.

He started working at The Homestead, working many positions which led him to starting his own Carpet Upholstery business. He retired from Roanoke County Schools after 19 years as a building operator at William Byrd High School. The students at school referred to him as a "Legend."

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Glen Stinnett officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to William Byrd High School for a future scholarship fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
Sorry for your loss. There are many fond memories from when our children were in Lincoln Terrace. JD could always be counted on the bring the fun.
David & Punky Scyphers
January 14, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember him being such a nice man long ago, when our children were young and we volunteered at school together. You are in my prayers Barbara, Melissa, and Jonathon.
Ginger Cassaras
January 13, 2022
