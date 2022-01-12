John "JD" Stover
January 10, 2022
John "JD" Stover, 79, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, January 10, 2022.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always had a smile and easy-going personality.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Maggie Stover, brother, James Stover; sister, Joyce Giambolvo; and his grandson, Matthew Stover.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Barbara Jo Cauley Stover; children, Melissa Stover Michalski and Jonathan Stover (Erin); grandchildren, Avary and Aislyn Michalski; brother, Smokey Stover and Jack Stover; sisters, Gloria Barker and Sue Gillenwater; and many nieces and nephews.
He started working at The Homestead, working many positions which led him to starting his own Carpet Upholstery business. He retired from Roanoke County Schools after 19 years as a building operator at William Byrd High School. The students at school referred to him as a "Legend."
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Glen Stinnett officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to William Byrd High School for a future scholarship fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.