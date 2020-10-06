EANES JR.
John Thomas
July 27, 1927
October 4, 2020
John Thomas "Jack" Eanes Jr., of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020, of COVID-19. He was 93.
Born on July 27, 1927, in the City of Roanoke, he remained a life-long resident with the exception of his military service. A genial soul, Jack will be missed.
He was predeceased by his parents, John T. Eanes Sr. and Lula P. Eanes, and daughter, Judy Carol Eanes.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Joy E. Eadline and husband, Alan; daughter, Jeri E. Browe; son, John T. Eanes III; grandson, Christian J. Browe; grandson, John T. Eanes IV and husband, Tony Eanes; grandson, Stephen Eanes; great-grandson, Graham Browe and wife, Hannah; great-grandson, Christian Browe; great-granddaughter, Jean Browe; and great-great-grandson, James F. Browe.
He retired from the City Sheriff's Department as a Deputy. Early in life he was employed in his family business Ideal Laundry and Dry Cleaning and upon the death of his parents became owner and operator. Jack served in the United States Navy in the Pacific area during World War II.
Our sincere thanks are extended to the staff of the Virginia Veterans Care Center for their care of Jack in the final period of his life.
Funeral arrangements will be limited to immediate family. He will be privately interred. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2020.