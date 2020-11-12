Henderson Sr.
John Thomas
November 8, 2020
John Thomas Henderson Sr., 63, of Roanoke, passed away on November 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Henderson and Delores Jones; his maternal grandmother, Gladys Wilkins; and paternal grandmother, Viola Henderson.
Survivors include, his wife, Janice "Daiane" Henderson; three sons, John Jr., Johnathan, and Joshua Henderson; three daughters, Jessica, Jazmin and June Henderson, six grandchildren, six sisters, four brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2 p.m. with family visitation at 1:30 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral Home. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
