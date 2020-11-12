Menu
John Thomas Henderson Sr., 63, of Roanoke, passed away on November 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Henderson and Delores Jones; his maternal grandmother, Gladys Wilkins; and paternal grandmother, Viola Henderson.

Survivors include, his wife, Janice "Daiane" Henderson; three sons, John Jr., Johnathan, and Joshua Henderson; three daughters, Jessica, Jazmin and June Henderson, six grandchildren, six sisters, four brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2 p.m. with family visitation at 1:30 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral Home. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Nov
15
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Nov
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Sister Diane, know that you and the family have my deepest condolences. You are a woman of God and he will see you through. When we spoke at the hospital you prayed for me knowing you were in pain. Love you my sister in Christ.
Richard Taylor
Friend
November 11, 2020
Daiane, we know God makes no mistakes. John, is resting now.. no more pain or anguish.
We love you,
Ingrid and Rodney Dudley
Ingrid Dudley
Friend
November 11, 2020
Mrs. Daiane,
We are deeply sorry for the loss of your dear husband. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mr. and Mrs. Chris Bagby
Friend
November 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
audrey mason
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
May God 's love & mercy be with you always. Delaney, Manns, Hall & Roseboro Family
Mrs. Essie Jeanette Delaney Manns
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
November 12, 2020