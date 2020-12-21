Doctor Thomas (or Dr. T. as I would call him) is now whole at his Heavenly Home, probably sharing his big smile as he praises His Savior whom he loved so much. When I would be at my worst low, he would mention a scripture verse or share something of faith for encouragement. He was my doctor for so long as he would get to my exam room, he would start grunting as my file was so thick. That would always make me smile and he would come in with a big grin. I am thankful God assigned me to his care many years ago. Doctor T. left his mark in this world. Condolences to all the family.

Sharon Wiles February 4, 2021