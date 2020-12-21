Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Barham Ragland "Jack" Thomas
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
John Barham Ragland "Jack" Thomas

November 13, 1951 - December 19, 2020

John Barham Ragland "Jack" Thomas, M.D. died on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia, of Alzheimer's disease.

Jack was born to Bonner Gibbs Thomas and Emily Grant Thomas in Erwin, North Carolina on November 13, 1951, their third and last child. He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a major in Mathematics Phi Beta Kappa and graduated from medical school at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine (WFU), receiving the Vidinghoff Award in Family Medicine. He stayed at WFU for his residency in Family Medicine and was co-chief resident. In Winston-Salem, he began Salem Family Medicine (now Novant Salem Family Medicine) along with two friends from medical school and residency, John Roach, MD and Sherrill Braswell, MD and worked there for 35 years. He served Novant in several different administrative capacities, including medical director of Salem Family Medicine and chair of Novant's computerized medical record committee, while maintaining his first love of seeing patients. After his retirement because of early-onset Alzheimer's, he loved to go to Costco because he would always see former patients there and talk.

Jack's life was defined by service to others and the community. He served at Novant's Community Care Clinic and at Crisis Control's Free Clinic. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving as EYC advisor, Every Member Canvass Chair and part of one of the first Education for Ministry classes, as well as being a Lay Eucharistic minister. He also served on the Kanuga Episcopal Conference Center's Board of Visitors and on the board of the Kanuga conference, Medicine and Ministry. He was the leader of a Great Books group that met for years in Winston-Salem.

After retirement to his mountain cabin in Wilkes County, Jack maintained an active life by hiking with the O.F.H.C. of Wilkes County, crossing streams, telling tall tales, and eating at greasy spoons with his good buddies. He loved Traphill and all the friends he made there. Before long, it was time to move to Roanoke with Olive, to be closer to daughter, Sarah, and to live at Brandon Oaks Retirement Community. Jack was still serving others at Brandon Oaks, where he was ready to be a fourth for bridge or consult on a medical question. He walked his dog, Piper, twice daily and together they greeted everyone on campus. He volunteered as an activity's assistant in Memory Care and especially loved participating when the Roanoke Symphony wellness group came on Wednesday mornings.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Olive Squires Thomas; and daughters, Elizabeth Gibbs Thomas of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Dr. Sarah Langston Thomas; and son-in-law, David Burke, of Blacksburg, Virginia. He also is survived by his four beloved grandchildren, Jordan of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Lucy and Adelyn of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Dominique of Radford, Virginia; his sister, Emily T. Millett of Tallahassee, Florida; brother, William G. Thomas of Mineral, Virginia; cousin, Lee Grant of Roanoke; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are pending because of the COVID-19 crisis. There will be a memorial service later at Brandon Oaks Retirement Community.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brandon Oaks Resident Endowment Fund, 3807 Brandon Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018 or to Old Roaring River Baptist Church, 13932 Longbottom Road, Traphill, NC 28665. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
Doctor Thomas (or Dr. T. as I would call him) is now whole at his Heavenly Home, probably sharing his big smile as he praises His Savior whom he loved so much. When I would be at my worst low, he would mention a scripture verse or share something of faith for encouragement. He was my doctor for so long as he would get to my exam room, he would start grunting as my file was so thick. That would always make me smile and he would come in with a big grin. I am thankful God assigned me to his care many years ago. Doctor T. left his mark in this world. Condolences to all the family.
Sharon Wiles
February 4, 2021
We were deeply saddened to hear of Jack´s passing. He was a bright & kind doctor. Our sincere condolences to you, Olive, & your daughters & grandkids. May your memories of Jack be a blessing & inspiration.
Pete & Malynda Sarbone
January 6, 2021
Jack was so kind to my Mother when she was his patient at Farmington Family Practice (a satellite office of Salem). He treated my siblings and me as well. I will never forget his kind demeanor. I am so sorry to read how life finished out for him but I know he is with his Heavenly Father and that is comforting to know. Prayers for you all.
Janet H Ball
December 26, 2020
Dr Thomas was our Dr for years. We both loved and respected him. He always listened intently and never made you feel as if you were stupid for asking questions. He was not pretentious or overbearing. We were saddened when he retired and are very sorry to hear of his passing.Our prayers are with you during this stressful time.
Ginger and Gary Bingham
December 26, 2020
Jack volunteered in the memory care unit where my mom Doris was a resident. He would always get her up dancing when the Symphony would come on Wednesdays. Jack was always so glad to see everyone. The world was a better because Jack Thomas was in it. God bless his family.
Marguerite DeRosa
December 26, 2020
We have lost a wonderful man and a great teacher . So sorry for your loss.
Jimmy Hart
December 24, 2020
Dr.Thomas was the greatest Dr.I have known in a long time.He was my Dr.for as long as he was at Salem family Practice and at Novant family..He always took his time and listened to what you had to say.I will never forget him...I am so sorry and many prayers to Olive and the family....
Treva Fuller
December 23, 2020
Our hearts are saddened by your loss. Dr. Thomas was a wonderful doctor and a great person.
Bonnie and Ronnie Baldwin
December 22, 2020
Elizabeth and Sarah, Your father was a wonderful, kind and gentle man. I was so sorry to hear of his death.
Frances Beattie
December 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Olive, Elizabeth, and Sarah. Jack was always so supportive of Salem and such a "fun" person to be around. I know you miss his wonderful smile.
Mary Lorick Thompson Miss T
December 21, 2020
Dear Olive, I am so sorry to hear that Jack has passed. He had the best smile! His energy and faithfulness in memory care was amazing. I am sending you a hug and prayers for comfort and much love. Your patience and understanding of his illness was the best support Jack had. Peace to you and family.
Susan OMalley
December 21, 2020
Dear Olive and family, Drew and I were saddened to hear of Jack´s death. He was such a wonderful friend as well as my primary physician for 34 years before he retired. I started going to him when he was chief resident at the Medical School and followed him into his private practice. He was so caring and took such a personal interest in all his patients. Not only that, he had such a fun sense of humor. Drew and I had such tremendous respect for him. He will be missed so much. Sending love and prayers for comfort during this difficult time. Wishing you peace during the holiday season. God bless you all.
Barbara Edwards
December 21, 2020
I Will miss you very very much on those hikes ! I will miss the laughs and the smiles he made every day very thankful for the hikes and the advice that he gave me ! every time we walked he had something to make you laugh and smile and love those cabins that he has put up in Trap Hill ! He had so much to talk about and you understood every word that he said thank you my friend Rest In Peace ! Corky
Corky & Helen Glynn
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Dr. Thomas' passing. I enjoyed getting to know him while working at Novant Salem Family Medicine. He was a very nice man and dedicated doctor. I loved to pick on him and hear him laugh. Keep your loving memories and my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Debra Everhart
December 21, 2020
Dr Thomas was an amazing doctor. He was my doctor from the time his practice opened and until he retired. He will be missed. Prayers for his family and his medical associates.
Vicki Meredith
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this news. Dr. Thomas was my doctor for many years and he was one of the best. He had a wonderful personality, humor and a real desire to help people. Prayers for his family and friends.
Debbbie Segrave
December 21, 2020
He always said to treat the patient and not the symptom, he was a wonderful doctor.
Jack
December 21, 2020
I am so very sad to see this. He was a doctor you never minded asking questions. He was a wonderful doctor and person.
Shirley Mullis
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results