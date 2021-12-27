John Darst Thrasher
September 8, 1933 - December 18, 2021
John Darst Thrasher, 88, of Vinton, Virginia, went to his Heavenly home to join his son, Kiley, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He passed away from complications from dementia.
John was a member of the Vinton Baptist Church since 1999 and truly enjoyed his Sunday School Class. He graduated from Pulaski High School, Class of 1950-51. John spent four years in the United States Navy before going into retail sales of men's clothing. He managed the Men's Store at Heironimus for 10 years before traveling on the road selling men's clothing to retail stores. John won salesman of the year in 1977 for McGregor Sportswear. He traveled selling clothing for close to 30 years. John loved playing golf and enjoyed many Member-Guest at Pulaski Country Club with his son, Keith. He and Audrey took wonderful trips with other couples playing golf.
John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Virginia Thrasher; his son, Kiley Darst Thrasher; and his brothers, Fred (Janice) and Wallace Thrasher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Audrey Patsel Thrasher; his son, John Keith Thrasher; his amazing grandson, Max J. Thrasher; special niece, BJ Watkins; nephew, David (Debbie) King; and numerous other loving nieces and nephews of both sides of the family.
The family wishes to thank his caregiver, Hope Marvin, for her kind and gentle treatment of John.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Vinton Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in John's memory to the Vinton Baptist Church Music Ministry, 219 E. Washington Ave., Vinton, VA 24179 or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 27, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.