John Parke Todd
October 1, 2021
John Parke Todd, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021 in Richmond, Va. following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Thomas Cabell Todd and Kathryn Scott Todd. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Celia Swiney Todd; daughter, Alicia Todd Cecil (Andrew); granddaughter, Ella Cabell Cecil; three brothers, Thomas Todd Jr. (Tracy), Robert Todd (Angela), William Todd (Daniele); and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
John was born and raised in Bristol, Tennessee. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee and his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Florida. He worked at Lewis Gale Center for Behavioral Health for 27 years; his last position was Head of Clinical Services. He was a caring therapist in his private practice until his retirement in 2009.
John was a devoted and loving son, husband, father, uncle, and friend and made family a top priority. He was an active member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church. John will be remembered for his kindness, patience, generous spirit, integrity, and sense of humor.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, at 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102 in Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.