I was very sad to hear of John's passing. He was my supervisor for years at Lewis-Gale and was a great mentor to me, as well as others. He was a man of integrity who cared about the well-being of the patients and clients he worked with. He saw the good in me as a therapist and his example and guidance helped me to grow as a therapist. His family is in my prayers.

Jeff Allman Work October 13, 2021