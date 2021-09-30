Menu
Roanoke Times
Dr. John Mack Welford
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home
8691 Old Pascagoula Rd.
Theodore, AL
Dr. John Mack Welford

November 30, 1939 - September 27, 2021

Dr. John Mack Welford, 81, completed his life's work on Monday, September 27, 2021, and joined his family in heaven. Mack was born in Mobile, Alabama. He grew up in Grand Bay, Alabama, and graduated from Mobile County High School. A former classmate said that he was the glue that held their entire class together as they met almost annually since graduation. He attended the University of Alabama for his undergraduate degree and the University of Virginia for his Masters and Doctoral degrees.

Mack dedicated his life work to the education of future teachers at Roanoke College for 42 years. Although he was dedicated to the future, he was committed and passionate about his past through genealogy. He spent incalculable hours tracing his family tree. His daughters remember the hours they spent waiting outside churches, cemeteries, and courthouses as he investigated the past in order to pass on this information to his family.

He served the Lord here on earth at home, church, and in the community. He taught by example the qualities that he wanted to pass to his children and grandchildren. In the church, he lifted up, supported, and comforted members of his church as a former deacon, Sunday School teacher and active member at Salem Baptist Church. In the community, he was a champion for his students, and a member of the former Salem and Charlottesville Jaycees. He was always up for an adventure and even served as a National Park Ranger in his 70's.

He was serious about his duties as a son, brother, husband, and father but he was known by his friends as charismatic, loyal, and a prankster. People were drawn to his humor, wit, and sarcasm.

He was a talented musician, playing the saxophone early in life and the piano throughout his life. He was a voracious reader and seemed to permanently catalog everything he ever read. He was a detailed historian and dramatic storyteller. His ability to recall the smallest details kept listeners engaged. Friends and family will miss this the most.

The family has solace in knowing that he was active, except for a few days, with travel, spending time with family, and gardening until the end of his days. His earthly departure leaves a void in our lives that could never be matched by another. As a longtime colleague expressed, "There can only be one Mack Welford."

Mack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nettie Alice (Huffman), and three daughters, Beth Poff of Salem, Va., Julie Greenhill of Charlottesville, Va., and Catherine Varney (Nick) of Charlottesville, Va. Also surviving him are his five grandsons, Taylor, Braden, Afton, John Mason and Charlie; as well as his brother, Calvin (Judy) of Grand Bay, Ala., and other numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie Mae; his father, John C.; and his brother Alvin, all of Mobile, Alabama.

The family will receive friends at Salem Baptist Church on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12 pm. The funeral will follow the visitation at the church. Burial will be held in Roberts Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mobile, Alabama.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church
VA
Oct
2
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Welford played a pivotal roll in my education at Roanoke College and helped launch my lifelong career as an educator. It has been my pleasure to keep in touch with him throughout the years. Mack will be missed, but his legacy is in all of us.
Cathy Meckley Huemer
School
October 22, 2021
Offering our sincere condolences to the family during this time of deep sorrow. Commendations on you accomplishments in your communities. May God be with the family during this most difficult time.
Michael H. Sarra, MPA
Other
October 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dr Welford was one of my most favorite college professors. He was always encouraging and loved to laugh!! I will always remember him!
Amanda
School
October 5, 2021
Mack was a good colleague who always had a story and a twinkle in his eye. John especially enjoyed getting to know his wonderful daughter Beth, who was an outstanding history major at the college. Your family is in our prayers.
John and Deborah Selby
October 5, 2021
Mack was a very nice man. I am a better person just by meeting him at church in Grand Bay. I am praying for you Nettie Alice and your family and friends. May the peace and comfort of God be with all of you now and always, knowing he is in fellowship with love ones and praising the Lord Jesus Christ. We will miss him but look forward to seeing him again in heaven. God bless you all.
Barbara Christopher
Friend
October 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Mom always liked seeing you two when you visited.
James and Linda Rials
Family
October 5, 2021
I had the privilege of knowing Dr Welford and sharing his friendship. We talked often about Roanoke , Charlottesville, and UVA. He was a wonderful gentleman. My sincere condolences to his family. It was a privilege to have him as a part of my life.
Dr Carter Bryars in Mobile, Al
Other
October 4, 2021
I have wonderful memories of Dr. Welford and having him as an advisor at Roanoke College. He persistently believed in me, even when I didn't, and his encouragement took me to where I'm teaching today. I still have the book he gave me with a dedication at the front. The world has lost a wonderful person, but he's left behind a wonderful legacy. Much love and many prayers to his family today and in the coming weeks.
Kirsten Lubbs-Robinson
September 30, 2021
Enjoyed knowing Mack and working with him in th Salem Jaycees. was object of his sarcasm always delivered with a smile
Perry Bailey
Friend
September 30, 2021
Julie and Beth, I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Heather Browning
September 30, 2021
