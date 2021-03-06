John C. Wilson
January 25, 1941 - March 3, 2021
John C. Wilson, 80, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was the son of the late Isaac L. Wilson and the late Juanita Ridgeway Wilson. He was born in and spent his life in Roanoke. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked for many years as a service advisor for multiple car dealerships in the Valley. Nothing compared to the joy he found in being a grandfather for the last five years.
He is survived by his son, John Conner Wilson II and his wife, Mary; his only grandson, Joseph "Joe" Wilson; nephews, David, Tony, Dale and Alan.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Ann Wilson; as well as brothers, Bob and Bill.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service for the family.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 18401 Virgil H. Goode Hwy., Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 6, 2021.