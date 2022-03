John L. & Zola G.Wilson6/6/1924 - 12/2/2004 1/6/1926 - 2/14/1999When you lose someone you love, you're not alone somehow ... In memory, your loved one is near you even now. And love will live through all the years in the shelter of your heart, until you reach that brighter dawn where loved ones never part. Sadly missed by, Doris, Joy, Juanita & Carson