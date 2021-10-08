Johnna Ward
January 29, 1964 - October 1, 2021
Johnna Ward, of Salem, Va., passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Anthony Bilello from Salem, former staff pharmacist at Kroger Lakeside; mother, Mary Ann Ward of Roanoke; brother, Tim Ward of Roanoke and of IPMS fame (yes that Tim Ward); and sister, Kimberly Ward Beebe and her husband, Stephen Beebe, of Norfolk.
Johnna graduated from Virginia Tech with a BS degree, received a Master's Degree in Blind Rehabilitation from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich., and also attended NC State Veterinary School.
A period of visitation will be held at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 6 untl 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home's chapel on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. You may attend the service on Sunday virtually at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Much thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. They not only took care of Johnna, but did so with genuine love and kindness.
A LETTER TO GOD
Dear God,
You took my wife a little sooner than I expected. I know that you are all knowing and everything, but did you really think this one through? By now, I am sure that she told the angels that took her to heaven a better way to get there. I hope that you did not make her wait too long. Usually 20 minutes is her limit.
She needs to sit in the front seat. Please have a blanket or two for her, gloves for her constantly cold hands, even in the summertime, and let her have control of the heating and air conditioner... it would just be easier for you this way.
If you have a form like, "Against Medical Advice", please have it ready, because she will be demanding it soon.
I heard that heaven has an "All You Can Eat Buffet". She prefers to be waited on instead.
She never met an animal that she did not love...except for Fluffy.
She loves Pinot Grigio and Diet Coke. I expect that Coca Cola's stock tanked immediately.
She loves candy of all sorts; please have them available.
When you meet her, God, please have patience. She will likely tell you what you could have done better. Sometimes she has good ideas.
I hope that you do not use text or email because she will not respond.
Thank you, God, for giving her to me for the 32 years that you did. She was a pain in the butt, but I loved her so. Thank you.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2021.