Jonathan Allen Dillon



February 16, 1967 - December 7, 2020



Jonathan Allen Dillon, 53, of Roanoke passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold David and Dreama Mills Dillon.



Surviving are his daughter, Nicole; grandson, Preston; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Alisa Dillon of Fredericksburg; David and Robin Dillon of Vinton; nieces, Lindsay, Kaitlyn and Abigail Dillon; and nephew, Jacob Dillon.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Feeding Southwest Virginia 1025 Electric Road Salem, VA 24153.



The family will honor Jonathan's request that services be private. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707



Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.