Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jonathan Allen Dillon
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Jonathan Allen Dillon

February 16, 1967 - December 7, 2020

Jonathan Allen Dillon, 53, of Roanoke passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold David and Dreama Mills Dillon.

Surviving are his daughter, Nicole; grandson, Preston; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Alisa Dillon of Fredericksburg; David and Robin Dillon of Vinton; nieces, Lindsay, Kaitlyn and Abigail Dillon; and nephew, Jacob Dillon.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Feeding Southwest Virginia 1025 Electric Road Salem, VA 24153.

The family will honor Jonathan's request that services be private. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.