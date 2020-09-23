BONO
Joseph A. Bono, MD FACS, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, entered eternal life on Monday, September 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelio (Al) and Mildred Bono.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Irma; his daughters, Karen (Walter) Garner, Debbie (Steve) Davis, and Susan (Nick) Blandford; his 11 grandchildren, Brian, Rachel, David, James, and John Garner; Katelyn, Audrey, and Serena Davis; and Luke, Maebel, and Will Blandford; two brothers, John (Pam) Bono and Jim (Fran) Bono; one niece; and four nephews.
Joe was a general surgeon in the United States Air Force, at the Salem VA Medical Center, and at Carilion Hospital for 34 years. He was a member of many national, state, and local medical societies. He was an elder at Grace Church, Sunday School teacher, Chairman of the Missions Committee, and led chapel services at the Roanoke Rescue Mission. He participated in many medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic and led the Salem Baseball chapel for 31 years. His greatest joys were spending time with his family, traveling the world, and gardening.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Analeigh, Donna, and Pam of Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their loving care.
A Period of Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Ave. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed regarding face coverings and social distancing at all services. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Grace Church, 2731 Edgewood Street, Roanoke, VA 2015 and will be live streamed at www.gcrva.org/bono
for those who choose to join us from home. Graveside services at Evergreen cemetery will be private.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Grace Church Missions Fund, The Roanoke Rescue Mission, or to The American Cancer Society
