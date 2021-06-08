Joseph Lindsay Capps
October 25, 1967 - June 6, 2021
Joseph Lindsay Capps, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was the loving husband, of Patricia Lee Steele Capps.
Born in Greensboro, North Carolina on October 25, 1967, he was a son of the late William Capps and Pauline Conner Capps. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsay Renea Capps.
In addition to Patricia, Joseph is survived by three sons, Joseph Michael (Brittany) Capps, Travis Conner, Gary (Kayla) Parks; daughter, Melissa (Travis) Parks; grandchildren, Alijah Bugg, Jeremiah, Kayden, Camden and Kingston Capps, Emily, Gracie, Gary and Gage Parks, Haley and Travis Hall; brothers, David (Yvonne) Capps, Ray (Loretta) Capps, Marcus Capps and fiancée Dana; sister, Rochelle Capps and stepsister, Donna, Leslie and stepbrother, Robert.
Joseph was a big fan of the Carolina Panthers, and he had a strong faith in Jesus. He was employed with Southern Air.
A graveside service will be held at Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park conducted by the Rev. Troy Mays. The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m.
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 8, 2021.