Joseph Lindsay Capps
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Joseph Lindsay Capps

October 25, 1967 - June 6, 2021

Joseph Lindsay Capps, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was the loving husband, of Patricia Lee Steele Capps.

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina on October 25, 1967, he was a son of the late William Capps and Pauline Conner Capps. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsay Renea Capps.

In addition to Patricia, Joseph is survived by three sons, Joseph Michael (Brittany) Capps, Travis Conner, Gary (Kayla) Parks; daughter, Melissa (Travis) Parks; grandchildren, Alijah Bugg, Jeremiah, Kayden, Camden and Kingston Capps, Emily, Gracie, Gary and Gage Parks, Haley and Travis Hall; brothers, David (Yvonne) Capps, Ray (Loretta) Capps, Marcus Capps and fiancée Dana; sister, Rochelle Capps and stepsister, Donna, Leslie and stepbrother, Robert.

Joseph was a big fan of the Carolina Panthers, and he had a strong faith in Jesus. He was employed with Southern Air.

A graveside service will be held at Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park conducted by the Rev. Troy Mays. The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m.

To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street, Bedford, VA
Jun
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Rip Joe prayers to family and friends
michael cox
June 8, 2021
Joe I always will remember you and your charm Thanks for my Grandchildren
Phyllis Taylor
Family
June 8, 2021
Prayers for Joey's wife kids and grandkids Joey you will be missed! Rest easy with the lord.
June La Tempa
June 8, 2021
