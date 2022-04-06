Menu
Joseph Blakely "Joe" Daniels
1978 - 2022
BORN
1978
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
Joseph Blakely Daniels

February 16, 1978 - April 3, 2022

Joseph B. Daniels, "Joe" as he preferred, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 44.

He was a 1996 graduate of Northside High School and was previously employed by Bartlett Tree Experts. He was a certified arborist and took great pride in his knowledge of "all things trees and shrubs."

He was preceded in death by his father Charles "Gene" Daniels; his maternal grandparents, Mae and Bill Blakely; fraternal grandmother, Dorothy Daniels; as well as his much-loved aunt and uncle, Brenda and Doug Carr; and cousin, Jimmy Carr.

Joe is survived by his mother, Gail Daniels of Roanoke; his brother, Jason Daniels of Salem, Va.; as well as his very special cousins, Tracl (Chris) Ransom, Dawn (Rick) Schram, Terri (Bev) Bobbitt, and Tierra (Adam) DeHaven. Also left to cherish his memory is his former wife and best friend, Theresa Daniels; her son, Brandon Young; her daughter, Jessica Hall and Jessica's young daughter and Joe's "Baby Girl," as he called her, Brooklynn Chrisman, all of Botetourt County.

A Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel with burial to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Apr
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
