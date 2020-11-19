Joseph Earl Penick
July 4, 1928 - November 16, 2020
Joseph Earl Penick, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Pheasant Ridge Nursing Home.
He was born to the late Josiah and Alberta Penick on July 4, 1928. After serving in the United States Navy, Joseph retired from General Electric after a long career. In addition, as a gifted builder, he dedicated his engineering skills to the development of Lakeshore Terrace in Hardy, Virginia, where he and wife, Doris, lived for many years.
Joseph was preceded in death by wife, Doris Wolfe Penick; brothers, Ed, William, Ben, and Warren Schrader; and sisters, Ona Smith and Bonnie Worley.
He is survived by brother, Charles; special niece, Carol Ann Benson; and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Pastor Micah Dance will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Angels of Assisi or to the Roanoke Valley S.P.C.A. in Joseph's memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 19, 2020.