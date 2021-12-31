Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph James "Papa" Hancock Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
Joseph James "Papa" Hancock Sr.

August 11, 1943 - December 29, 2021

Joseph James "Papa" Hancock Sr., 78, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born in Pamplin, Va. on August 11, 1943 a son of the late Charles Hubert Hancock and Virginia Baldwin Hancock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Worrell Hancock.

He was retired from Wheelabrator Abrasives.

He is survived by his son, Jay Hancock; daughter, Jennifer Carter; granddaughter, Vanessa Carter; grandson, Jesse Hancock and his mother, Angie Huppert; sisters, Cheryl Martin, Audrey Boley and husband Jimmy; nephews, Allen Worrell, Wayne Worrell; special friend, Michael Sipes; and his dog, Taylor Bear.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. Family will receive friends an hour and a half prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Jan
1
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jay and Jennifer I´m just seeing this I´m so sorry for your loss
Cindy bennett
January 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results