Joseph James "Papa" Hancock Sr.August 11, 1943 - December 29, 2021Joseph James "Papa" Hancock Sr., 78, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born in Pamplin, Va. on August 11, 1943 a son of the late Charles Hubert Hancock and Virginia Baldwin Hancock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Worrell Hancock.He was retired from Wheelabrator Abrasives.He is survived by his son, Jay Hancock; daughter, Jennifer Carter; granddaughter, Vanessa Carter; grandson, Jesse Hancock and his mother, Angie Huppert; sisters, Cheryl Martin, Audrey Boley and husband Jimmy; nephews, Allen Worrell, Wayne Worrell; special friend, Michael Sipes; and his dog, Taylor Bear.A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. Family will receive friends an hour and a half prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.