Joseph Phillip "J.P." Harner Jr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Joseph Phillip "J.P." Harner Jr.

July 7, 1927 - December 30, 2021

Joseph Phillip "J.P." Harner Jr., 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 30,2021.

The visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Cryptside Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Sherwood Memorial Park followed by a Memorial Service at Riverland Road Baptist Church at 12 noon.

Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Riverland Road Baptist Church, 459 Riverland Road, SE, Roanoke, VA 24014. For further information and to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Jan
5
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
Address Not Available
Jan
6
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 E. Main Street, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rico&Diane Johnson
Friend
January 3, 2022
