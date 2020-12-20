Joseph Lee Hoffman
February 1, 1970 - December 14, 2020
Joseph Lee Hoffman, 50, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on February 1, 1970 and passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Robert and Linda Hoffman; brother, John Hoffman (Angela); sisters, Trish Hoffman, Sandy Hoffman, and Heidi Hoffman; many nieces and nephews; his loving lab, Murphy; special friends, Kevin Pomerleau and Perry Payne; his beach buddies; and poker friends.
Joe was a long-time employee of Aqumix/Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc. as a Senior Business Analyst.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Cave Spring, Va. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road (Route 220), Fincastle, Va. Friends will gather together in the spring to raise a pint in memory.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roanoke Rescue Mission or to Cave Spring Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.