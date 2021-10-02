Joseph Chester "Joe" Jacobs
July 17, 1941 - September 29, 2021
Joseph Chester Jacobs "Joe", 80, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Born July 17, 1941 in Appomattox, he was the son of the late Robert Edward Jacobs and Lucy Addie Divers Jacobs.
Joe had been a Chief Petty Officer for the United States Navy, retiring after 38 years of dutiful service. He possessed an unrivaled love and dedication for his country and faithfully served with pride. Joe also took an active role in numerous organizations and continually gave to charities that were dear to his heart.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Sara Jordan Jacobs; sons, David Jacobs and Donald Jacobs, both of Roanoke; stepchildren, Jason Morris (Becky) of Lynchburg, and Ceason Morris (Manny) of Amherst; grandchildren, Beth Beavers (Brandon), Sarah Woodyard (Michael), Joey Jacobs (Erin), Robert Jacobs, Lucy Jacobs, and Eddie Jacobs; a stepgranddaughter, Cheyanne Mazie Morris; great-grandchildren, River and Sky Woodyard; sister, Josephine "Jo" Jacobs Sowers of Roanoke, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A graveside service with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 in Jonesboro Cemetery by the Rev. Roger McFadyen. Friends may come and sign the guestbook on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to, Wesleyan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 757, Amherst, VA 24521, or to the charity of your choice
.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.