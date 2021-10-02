Menu
Joseph Chester "Joe" Jacobs
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA
Joseph Chester "Joe" Jacobs

July 17, 1941 - September 29, 2021

Joseph Chester Jacobs "Joe", 80, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Born July 17, 1941 in Appomattox, he was the son of the late Robert Edward Jacobs and Lucy Addie Divers Jacobs.

Joe had been a Chief Petty Officer for the United States Navy, retiring after 38 years of dutiful service. He possessed an unrivaled love and dedication for his country and faithfully served with pride. Joe also took an active role in numerous organizations and continually gave to charities that were dear to his heart.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Sara Jordan Jacobs; sons, David Jacobs and Donald Jacobs, both of Roanoke; stepchildren, Jason Morris (Becky) of Lynchburg, and Ceason Morris (Manny) of Amherst; grandchildren, Beth Beavers (Brandon), Sarah Woodyard (Michael), Joey Jacobs (Erin), Robert Jacobs, Lucy Jacobs, and Eddie Jacobs; a stepgranddaughter, Cheyanne Mazie Morris; great-grandchildren, River and Sky Woodyard; sister, Josephine "Jo" Jacobs Sowers of Roanoke, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 in Jonesboro Cemetery by the Rev. Roger McFadyen. Friends may come and sign the guestbook on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to, Wesleyan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 757, Amherst, VA 24521, or to the charity of your choice.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA
Oct
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Jonesboro Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
joe was my papa and he meant the world to me and when I heard he had passed away it broke my heart and when I went to his funeral I cried so much because I missed him dearly. I will always remember him I love you papa . love cheyanne
cheyanne morris
Family
December 15, 2021
joe was the best he was my papa
cheyanne
Family
November 19, 2021
RIP shipmate, thinking of you on the eve of this Veteran's Day.
Russ Shabo
Friend
November 10, 2021
Chief Joe was a true patriot whose devotion to God and country will be sorely missed by his church, his family, and his fellow service members. I treasure the tribute he wrote and delivered at the funeral of my father in 2008; and Joe is deserving of every honor here, and in Heaven too, because of the precious blood of our Messiah, Yeshua (Jesus) and his faithfulness to our Lord. Shalom.
Cecil Jacobs
Family
October 4, 2021
Joe was a longtime friend and shipmate in the Roanoke Communications Unit and throughout my Naval career. He touched many lives and will always be remembered with fondness. My deepest sympathy in this time of sorrow. RMC Ken Vaughan USNR, Ret
Kenneth Vaughan
October 3, 2021
Joe was a true Patriot and his Faith in God was unmeasurable! He demonstrated it often and was always helping someone who needed! He will be missed but never forgotten
John Elmer Carr
October 2, 2021
My condolences to the Jacobs family. I´ve known Joe for 39 years. He was my recruiter. He started my 20 year Naval career. Fair winds and following seas shipmate. We have the watch.
John Wloczewski
October 2, 2021
Joe was a very kind man. Was a great person. May GOD bless the family and friends who loved him. His love for his family, Church and Country was a true blessing to all.
Omar and Terri Moore
Friend
October 2, 2021
Our prayers for the family. JOE was a very special to us.
Bill and Dale Torrence
Friend
October 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Joes passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to Joes family. Joe was a Navy shipmate and lifelong friend we shared many great Times together. We will meet again my friend. Barry Leslie USNR Las Cruces NM
Barry Leslie
October 2, 2021
I would like you all to know that you are in my prayers and how much Joe meant to our church and us. He is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Tamara Peters
October 2, 2021
Dear Family, I am so sorry for your loss and extend my deepest sympathy. I wish you God's blessings, the peace of Jesus Christ and the presence of the Holy Spirit. Suzanne
Suzanne Leebrick
Other
October 2, 2021
We were friends with Joe for years in Roanoke. His son's went to school with our daughters Lisa and Lori. May the Lord bless the family in your loss. Praying he will comfort you as only he can.
Richard and Pat Weeks
Friend
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results