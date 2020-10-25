Mattingly
Joseph "Joe" L.
September 4, 1941
October 14, 2020
Joseph L "Joe" Mattingly, of Wirtz, Va., passed into the loving arms of his savior the morning of Wednesday, October 14, 2020, as the result of cancer. He was at home, in hospice care, with his loving wife of 59 years, Judy Tingler Mattingly and his daughter, Carla Mattingly Bennett.
Joe is survived by his wife, Judy Tingler Mattingly; his daughter, Carla Mattingly Bennett; his son, Brian L Mattingly; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael L and Anita R Mattingly; his grandson, Ian W Bennett; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Joseph L and Carrie G Mattingly and his brother, Richard L Mattingly.
Joe was born September 4, 1941. He married Judy Arlene Tingler on November 19, 1961. His loving wife and family were the focus of his life. Joe was a hostler on the N&W Railway for 30 years, and retired from there. He had an enduring interest and love of trains, cars, hunting, NASCAR racing, CB radio, and nature.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the American Cancer Society
.
A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with Pastor Ken Dubin officiating at Conner-Bowman Funeral Chapel, Rt. 220, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.