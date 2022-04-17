Menu
Joseph A. "Joe" Lynch
Joseph A. "Joe" Lynch

April 14, 2022

Joseph A. "Joe" Lynch of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Lynch and his father, Wade Lynch; and his sister, Janet Buchanan.

Joe is survived by his wife, Carolyn N. Lynch; his son, Jayson A. Lynch; his brother, John Hamilton; and his loving grandchildren, Landon C. Lynch and Reagan O. Lynch.

He worked for the Roanoke City Police Department for almost 30 years. Joe walked the beat on the City Market for many years. He was an avid horseman and was instrumental in starting the Roanoke City Horse Patrol.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to The American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.
