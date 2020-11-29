Joseph M. Hoer Jr.
October 22, 2020
Joseph M. Hoer Jr., 71, of Leesville, La., passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 22, 2020 of natural causes.
He was born in St. Louis, Mo. and was the son of the late Joseph M. Hoer Sr. and Lillian E. Hoer of Roanoke, Va.
He graduated from Northside High School before retiring from the United States Army after over 20 years of service, stationed in Korea, Germany, and Fort Polk (5th Infanty Div, 4th Calvary). After his retirement, he continued with his passion for machinery, his love for his country, and his love and dedication to his family.
He loved his family, being the one who would take care of his beloved wife Paula, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, a lesson he learned from his parents and eight siblings. He was a leader to all who knew him, spoke words that were deep in meaning. His heart was made of gold - for everyone.
He was predeceased and will join in Heaven his parents; his sister, Jane Marie Hoer; his son, Alex Burleson; and his daughter, Samantha Hoer Dewey.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Paula Coats Hoer (Leesville, La.); and his children, Joseph M. Hoer III (Galax, Va.), Russ Burleson (Cedar Park, Texas), and Jozi Hoer (Leesville, La.) He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Michelle Hoer (Galax); his son-in-law, Chris Dewey (Houston, Texas); and daughter-in-law, Susan Burleson (Cedar Park, Texas).
He was extremely proud of his 11 grandchildren, Joseph M. Hoer IV, Jennifer Burleson, Bobby Burleson, Angel Hilton, Emily Burleson, Haley Benson, Caleb Dewey, Asher Dewey, Lilly Hoer, Morgan Farmer and Zach Lazrene. He loved his one great-grandchild, Leon Bridges.
Joe was the oldest of nine children, Jane Marie (deceased), John Michael (Newport News, Va.), Joan Margaret Naff (Roanoke), James Matthew (and Stephanie, Roanoke, Va.), Jerome Mark (and Barbara, Bedford, Va.), Jeffery Marcus (and Beth, Yorktown, Va.), Janet Marlene Terenzi (and Terence, Tampa, Fla.) and Jean Maureen Tyree (and Jerry, Salem, Va.) From these siblings came many nieces and nephews.
Thank you Joe for all that you have done for your family, your country, and everyone who knew you. Rest in peace. You will be missed, but your legacy will live on.
A memorial service was held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Leesville, La. followed by graveside service with full military honors at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Please consider making a donation in Joe Jr.'s memory to either Wounded Warriors
(woundedwarriorproject.org
) or Tunnels to Towers (www.tunnel2towers.org
).
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.