Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph T. Norkus
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Joseph T. Norkus

November 28, 1928 - June 5, 2021

Joseph T. Norkus passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by loving family at his home in Roanoke, Virginia.

Left behind are his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Jean A. Norkus, with whom raised five children, Joe, Rosemary, Tom, Kathy, and Mike. Joe Norkus Jr. and wife, Vivian, reside in Rocky Mount, Va., Rosemary N. Sims and husband, Terry, live in Hendersonville, N.C., Kathy N. Woodward and family make their home in Kernersville, N.C., while Thomas and Michael now live in Roanoke. He was grandfather to Andrew Woodward, Olivia Woodward, Jaclyn N. Yaddow, and the late Clinton Allie. Jaclyn and husband, Tim, Yaddow now live in Richmond, Va.

After high school and two years of United States Army service Joe came back to Pittston, Pa. and married his heartthrob, Jean Dolan. He began working for JC Penny with a career of 35 years which took him to Levittown Pa., Arlington, Va., Salisbury, Md., Covington, Va., Hendersonville, N.C., and Richmond, Ky. After retiring, Joe followed his passion for horse racing and worked at the Red Mile but then moved to Roanoke with Jean to be close to family.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor and fun-loving ways. His high school yearbook described him as "Full of Mirth" and even towards the end, had his hospice care team laughing too. Joe always said, "It doesn't cost anything to be nice" and lived by that and the Golden Rule. Joe loved playing rummy with mom after dinner each day and enjoyed pinochle with Paul and gang at the senior center.

He was an avid vegetable gardener and always planted beans and had tomatoes by July 4th. Many fond memories during vacations with Jean's sister, Peggy Tetlak, and family and visits with Linda Dobish McCormick.

He was brother to the late Tony Luzasky and Michael Norkus of Patterson, N.J. He was "Uncle Joe" to Mary Ann Kozar, Ann Exter, Steve Tetlak, the late Terry Wesoloski, Vincent Tetlak, Patty Veninger, and Jimmy Luzasky, and to Ronnie Luzasky.

He was devoted to his wife, faithful to our Lord, and belonged to Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church.

A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Patrick Golden officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
2505 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jean I am so sorry to learn Joe´s passing. You and your family will remain in my prayers.
Betty Nevi
June 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about your father's passing. Our prayers are with you and your family.
ROBERT ELLIS (Bob) and Anne Ellis
June 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about Uncle Joe. Sending our Love and prayers to Aunt Jean and my cousins. Love Mary Ann and Joe
Mary Ann Kozar
Family
June 8, 2021
Dear Aunt Jean and Family
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Linda Dobish McCormick
Family
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results