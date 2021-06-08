Joseph T. Norkus
November 28, 1928 - June 5, 2021
Joseph T. Norkus passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by loving family at his home in Roanoke, Virginia.
Left behind are his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Jean A. Norkus, with whom raised five children, Joe, Rosemary, Tom, Kathy, and Mike. Joe Norkus Jr. and wife, Vivian, reside in Rocky Mount, Va., Rosemary N. Sims and husband, Terry, live in Hendersonville, N.C., Kathy N. Woodward and family make their home in Kernersville, N.C., while Thomas and Michael now live in Roanoke. He was grandfather to Andrew Woodward, Olivia Woodward, Jaclyn N. Yaddow, and the late Clinton Allie. Jaclyn and husband, Tim, Yaddow now live in Richmond, Va.
After high school and two years of United States Army service Joe came back to Pittston, Pa. and married his heartthrob, Jean Dolan. He began working for JC Penny with a career of 35 years which took him to Levittown Pa., Arlington, Va., Salisbury, Md., Covington, Va., Hendersonville, N.C., and Richmond, Ky. After retiring, Joe followed his passion for horse racing and worked at the Red Mile but then moved to Roanoke with Jean to be close to family.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor and fun-loving ways. His high school yearbook described him as "Full of Mirth" and even towards the end, had his hospice care team laughing too. Joe always said, "It doesn't cost anything to be nice" and lived by that and the Golden Rule. Joe loved playing rummy with mom after dinner each day and enjoyed pinochle with Paul and gang at the senior center.
He was an avid vegetable gardener and always planted beans and had tomatoes by July 4th. Many fond memories during vacations with Jean's sister, Peggy Tetlak, and family and visits with Linda Dobish McCormick.
He was brother to the late Tony Luzasky and Michael Norkus of Patterson, N.J. He was "Uncle Joe" to Mary Ann Kozar, Ann Exter, Steve Tetlak, the late Terry Wesoloski, Vincent Tetlak, Patty Veninger, and Jimmy Luzasky, and to Ronnie Luzasky.
He was devoted to his wife, faithful to our Lord, and belonged to Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church.
A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Patrick Golden officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 8, 2021.