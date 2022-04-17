Joseph Franklin "Joe" Roane
September 30, 1948 - April 5, 2022
Joseph Franklin Roane, 73, a resident of Roanoke, Virginia, passed peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Joe was born in Danville, Virginia, on September 30, 1948, to Henry Garland Roane and Naomi Love Roane. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Roane Overcash.
Growing up in Danville, Joe was a 1967 graduate of George Washington High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduation serving his country from September 21, 1967, to June 5, 1971, and was a Vietnam Veteran.
After serving his country, Joe attended Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service graduating with Honors. He was a licensed Funeral Director working for Lotz, Oakey's, and John M. Oakey Funeral Homes in Roanoke, Virginia. Joe was also a member of Pi Sigma Eta, National Morticians Fraternity.
Joe loved music and as a teenager he and his best friends were in a band where he played the electric guitar and harmonica. He was an avid University of Virginia (UVA) and NY Yankees fan, plus he loved going to the movies, traveling, and painting. His and Pam's home is decorated with his many acrylic paintings! Joe was a gentle soul and treated everyone with kindness and adhered to the "Golden Rule."
Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Pamela Atkinson Roane of Roanoke, Virginia. He is also survived by his brother, Mike Roane (Linda) of Kents Store, Va.; nephew, Michael Roane of Waynesboro, Va.; nieces, Missy Reynolds of Richmond, Va., Amy Galvin of Glen Allen, Va., Ashley Schoolar of Phoenix, Ariz., Kathy Wood of Wickenburg, Ariz., Kelly Byrne of Globe, Ariz., and Ashley Durham Smith of Wylie, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice
in memory of Joe. Per Joe's wishes, he was cremated and did not want a service. His ashes will be interred next to his parents at Green Hill Cemetery, Lee Street, Danville, Virginia at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel & Crematory, Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.