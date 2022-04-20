Joseph B. "Joe" Tompkins Jr.
April 15, 2022
Joseph B. "Joe" Tompkins Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Alexandria, Va., on Friday, April 15, 2022, at age 72. Joe was an avid sports fan, global traveler and faithful Methodist, who quietly and selflessly cared for anyone in need. He always found ways to bring loved ones together and derived tremendous joy from being with his family.
Joe was born in Vinton, Va., and was predeceased by his parents, Joseph B. and Rebecca J. Tompkins. Joe is survived by his sons, Graves (Colleen) and Forbes (Caity), and his grandsons, Brooks, Walker and Teddy. He is also survived by his brothers, Curtis and Deal.
Joe earned a B.A. from Washington & Lee University, a J.D. from Harvard Law School and an M.P.P. from the Harvard Kennedy School. Joe had a distinguished law career, working in the Criminal Division of the United States Department of Justice from 1979–1982, where he served as Deputy Chief of the Fraud Section from 1980–1982, and practicing as an attorney at Sidley Austin for more than 40 years (before and after his tenure at the DOJ).
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Alexandria, Va., 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions in Joe's honor are made to the Not Too Far From Here Fund, which supports the outreach of Aldersgate by providing immediate financial assistance to those in need of housing, clothing, food and medical care (https://onrealm.org/Aldersgate/give/NTFFH
).
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 20, 2022.