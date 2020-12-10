Joseph W. Toti
June 1, 1930 - December 8, 2020
On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children, Joseph W. Toti, of Roanoke Virginia, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 90 after a long bout with illness.
Joe was born on June 1, 1930, to John and Teresa Toti in Campbell, Ohio. As a child he helped care for his beloved older sister, Mary, who suffered from an illness and eventually died. He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1947, and Youngstown College in 1950 at the age of 20 with a degree in law. Being of draft age and unable to find a job, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, serving as a highly overqualified staff clerk in Tokyo, Japan.
Following his time in the Army, Joe returned to Campbell and began his law career. Over the years he served in every possible legal capacity: as a public defender, as a Youngstown municipal prosecutor, then eventually joining the Federal Government as an Administrative Law Judge for the Social Security Administration.
On April 21, 1956 he married Jean D'Onofrio of Youngstown.
It's heartening to reflect on the fact that Joe suffered a brain aneurysm in 1974 from which he was not expected to survive. Serendipitously, a surgeon specializing in this affliction happened to be visiting the Cleveland Clinic, and was able to perform an experimental procedure on Joe to resolve the aneurysm. As a result, Joe was able to enjoy an extra 46 years, which he considered a "second chance at life."
Joe could never be accused of suffering from muted sentiments. You always knew where you stood with him. He was wildly emotive; some of his friends would say he was very "Italian." He was a lover of books, especially mysteries, and always had a book in his hand. For a time, he went into the rare book business under the name "Judge of Mysteries." He was always passionate about community and athletic activities, getting involved in the Kiwanis Club of Youngstown, and serving for a time as president of the Youngstown State University Gridiron Club. He also served as an instructor of political science at YSU. His job eventually required him and the family to leave Ohio, settling in Roanoke, Virginia in 1976 where he served as a judge through retirement in 2000.
Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean; his six children, William (Karen), Carol, Cristopher, Beth (Tim), Daniel (Lisa), and Douglas (Carrie), his brother, James (Mary Ann); 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren (with one arriving in June). He fiercely loved his family.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Gentle Shepherd for their loving care during this difficult time.
A visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with a private memorial service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Gentle Shepherd Hospice of Roanoke, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.