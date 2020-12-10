Jean, our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. I have so many pleasant memories of my close association with Joe over our many years together at the Office of Hearings and Appeals. We had a mutual love of sports and I will treasure our long lunches during March Madness each year watching any game we could find. I am thankful for his life and our friendship. God bless. Joe and Alice Rushbrooke

