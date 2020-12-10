Menu
Joseph W. Toti
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Joseph W. Toti

June 1, 1930 - December 8, 2020

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children, Joseph W. Toti, of Roanoke Virginia, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 90 after a long bout with illness.

Joe was born on June 1, 1930, to John and Teresa Toti in Campbell, Ohio. As a child he helped care for his beloved older sister, Mary, who suffered from an illness and eventually died. He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1947, and Youngstown College in 1950 at the age of 20 with a degree in law. Being of draft age and unable to find a job, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, serving as a highly overqualified staff clerk in Tokyo, Japan.

Following his time in the Army, Joe returned to Campbell and began his law career. Over the years he served in every possible legal capacity: as a public defender, as a Youngstown municipal prosecutor, then eventually joining the Federal Government as an Administrative Law Judge for the Social Security Administration.

On April 21, 1956 he married Jean D'Onofrio of Youngstown.

It's heartening to reflect on the fact that Joe suffered a brain aneurysm in 1974 from which he was not expected to survive. Serendipitously, a surgeon specializing in this affliction happened to be visiting the Cleveland Clinic, and was able to perform an experimental procedure on Joe to resolve the aneurysm. As a result, Joe was able to enjoy an extra 46 years, which he considered a "second chance at life."

Joe could never be accused of suffering from muted sentiments. You always knew where you stood with him. He was wildly emotive; some of his friends would say he was very "Italian." He was a lover of books, especially mysteries, and always had a book in his hand. For a time, he went into the rare book business under the name "Judge of Mysteries." He was always passionate about community and athletic activities, getting involved in the Kiwanis Club of Youngstown, and serving for a time as president of the Youngstown State University Gridiron Club. He also served as an instructor of political science at YSU. His job eventually required him and the family to leave Ohio, settling in Roanoke, Virginia in 1976 where he served as a judge through retirement in 2000.

Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean; his six children, William (Karen), Carol, Cristopher, Beth (Tim), Daniel (Lisa), and Douglas (Carrie), his brother, James (Mary Ann); 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren (with one arriving in June). He fiercely loved his family.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Gentle Shepherd for their loving care during this difficult time.

A visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with a private memorial service at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Gentle Shepherd Hospice of Roanoke, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Deepest sympathy for the loss of your patriarch. I worked with Judge Toti for many years in Roanoke. He was always a delight to be around.
Pat Fields
January 16, 2021
Always enjoyed talking to Joe as I passed by stopped many times to enjoy a conversation.
Walt Davenport
December 16, 2020
Thinking of you and the pain of a loss. Stay strong and rely on your faith. You are in my thoughts and prayers as is your entire family
Virginia Hall
December 16, 2020
Dear Doug and Family. My deepest condolences. Working and getting to know you Doug... all that you have said about Joe resonates in the great man you are Doug. Big Mama Bear Hugs! ~ Skyler
Skyler Heavans
December 13, 2020
Mrs. Toti, Dan , Doug , Beth and entire Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and sending prayers of peace and comfort to you all.
Scott DeRocher
December 10, 2020
Jean and Carol We are so sorry for your loss. What a full, great life he lived. He leaves behind such a beautiful family! Our hearts abs prayers are with you. Stay strong! You are both very much loved and needed. Much love to you all.
Eric and Greta Peirce
December 10, 2020
Jean, our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. I have so many pleasant memories of my close association with Joe over our many years together at the Office of Hearings and Appeals. We had a mutual love of sports and I will treasure our long lunches during March Madness each year watching any game we could find. I am thankful for his life and our friendship. God bless. Joe and Alice Rushbrooke
Joe and Alice Rushbrooke
December 10, 2020
Jean and family So very sorry for you loss. I remember Joe always like telling stories. And the dinners on Albert St. We cannot make it to the services , but are planning a visit in the summer. Love
Frank and Karen
December 10, 2020
Karen Mascioli
December 10, 2020
Prayers for all Judge Toti´s family. We love you all. What a wonderful obituary for a great man.
Deedee and Doug Jamison
December 10, 2020
Carol I´m so sorry to hear of your fathers passing! Sending lots of hugs to all and hoping your wonderful memories help you through this difficult time.
Ellen
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Judge Toti's passing. I worked with him many years ago at the Office of Hearing and Appeals. Praying for peace and comfort.
Wanda B Hensley
December 10, 2020
I graduated From Memorial High School in 1962. On Civics day, I was assigned to Mr. Toti, who at that time was involved with the Campbell Administration. It was a wonderful day for me. Please accept my condolences to his family and I know he will be greatly missed.
nicholas timcisko
December 10, 2020
To Dan and Family, Thinking of you and sending much prayers for peace and comfort your way.
Nancy W Divers
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results