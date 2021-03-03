Joseph Andrew Wimer Sr.
August 25, 1934 - March 1, 2021
Mr. Joseph Andrew Wimer Sr., age 86, of Covington, died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Dorothy Hicklin Wimer whom he married on February 15, 1964.
Mr. Wimer was born on August 25, 1934 in Augusta County, the son of the late George William Wimer and Mildred Catherine Simmons Wimer. He served his country as a member of the United States Army for two years where he was stationed in Furth, Germany. Mr. Wimer worked as a meat cutter for numerous years and moved to Covington in 1973 to become meat manager at Safeway. Following the closing of the local Safeway store, he was later employed as a security guard by Westvaco before his retirement. A longtime and active member of McAllister Memorial Presbyterian Church, Joe served his church as a deacon, elder and Sunday school superintendent. Joe also filmed church services every week to be distributed to local nursing homes. For his many years of faithful service at McAllister Memorial Presbyterian Church, Mr. Wimer was honored with the Trustee Emeritus award. He was also a past president and treasurer of the Weekday Religious Education Program which provided released time for bible education for school age children. A longtime supporter of local blood drives, Joe donated over sixteen gallons of blood through the Red Cross Program over the years.
In addition to his wife of 57 years, Dorothy, Mr. Wimer is survived by a son, Joseph Andrew Wimer Jr.; a daughter, Sandra Wimer Sayre; three grandchildren, Chris Sayre and wife, Megan, Anna Sayre Pritts and husband, Ryan and Madeline "Maddie" Wimer; a great-grandson, Jonathan Andrew Sayre; a brother-in-law, Glen Hicklin and wife, Bonnie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The last surviving member of his family, Mr. Wimer was preceded in death by his siblings, Pauline, William, George, Rachel, Charlie, Paul, Barbara, Tom, Robert and Betty.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at McAllister Memorial Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jim Moss officiating, assisted by the Rev. Bill Gilliland. Interment will follow in Woodland Church Cemetery, 347 McClung Drive, Millboro with the Rev. David George officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ray Deisher, Ethan Deisher, Joey Wimer Jr., Chris Sayre, Ryan Pritts and Van Walker.
Friends may call at Loving Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7 until 8:30 p.m. as well as during normal business hours.
The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to McAllister Memorial Presbyterian Church or their Food Pantry, 900 N. Alleghany Avenue, Covington, VA 24426 or Mountain Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 637, Clifton Forge, VA 24422.
The family wishes to thank the kind and wonderful staff of Mountain Regional Hospice for their compassionate care of both Mr. Wimer and his family. They also wish to say a special thank you to Tonya Wolfe and the Rev. Bill Gilliland for their outstanding care and support during this difficult time.
Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.