Josephine B. Adams
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Josephine B. Adams

January 3, 1934 - June 16, 2021

Josephine "Jody" Burley Adams, 87, wife of Thala Donald "Don" Adams, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., the daughter of the late Howard Franklin Burley and the late Thelma Shields Burley.

Jody taught 3rd grade at Margaret Beeks Elementary School for most of her 25-year career. She came from a long line of strong matriarchs who insisted on proper elocution and etiquette and went on to become a much-loved mentor, teacher, friend, mother and wife. She was involved in many women's church groups over the years.

In addition to her husband of 68 years, she will be missed and remembered by her children, Patrick Adams (Jan), Kathy Sirgy (Abraham), Michael "Mike" Adams, and Donald J. "Don" Adams; grandchildren, Matt Johnson (Lauren Moon), Kristen Johnson (Lee Gilley), Jessica St. Arnauld (Ryan Hutchins), Shane Adams, Chris Miller (Leslie), and Rebekah Allen (Taylor); as well as nine great-grandchildren.

At Jody's request, there will be no services held. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you today and always.
St Arnauld- Hutchins
Family
June 20, 2021
