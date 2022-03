To the Smith Family

Your mother lives on in you she, love you when you were small and guided you as you grew, her attitude, values, hopes and dreams became part of you, even thou she’s gone her love for you remains and always will, she lives within your hearts as her spirit guides you, hoping the legacy of love your mother left you will be the the source and comfort for you now sending my deepest sympathy always

Cher Bonds Friend March 29, 2022