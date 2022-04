Joshua Logan



Hale



9/28/1988 – 7/16/2005



Happy Birthday Son!



Today you would be 33. Your birthday has been celebrated in Heaven for the past 17 years; 1 more than we've had with you here.



Still miss your wit and humor and really miss our golfing.



Love you more than we miss you… but just barely.



Your Family



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2021.