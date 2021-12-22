Joshua Wray McNamara
December 18, 2021
Joshua W. McNamara, 36, of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Josh was a loving and caring friend of all that knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Joe and Cheryl McNamara; brothers, Patrick, Joey, and Corey; sister, Colleen; girlfriend, Katie Alison and her child, Zoey; grandmother, Joyce Rutledge; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and friends met throughout his life.
Josh graduated from Hidden Valley High School and James Madison University with an Accounting Degree. He worked for accounting firms in northern Virginia and Richmond, but his favorite job was at Salem Ice Cream Parlor. Josh loved playing his guitar, disc golf, and was a trivia partner unmatched.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Josh's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, 2505 Electric Road, Roanoke, Va. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1307 Summit Ave., SW, Roanoke, Va. Friends are welcome to join. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakeys.com
"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rain fall soft upon your field and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.