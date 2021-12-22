Menu
Joshua Wray McNamara
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Joshua Wray McNamara

December 18, 2021

Joshua W. McNamara, 36, of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Josh was a loving and caring friend of all that knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Joe and Cheryl McNamara; brothers, Patrick, Joey, and Corey; sister, Colleen; girlfriend, Katie Alison and her child, Zoey; grandmother, Joyce Rutledge; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and friends met throughout his life.

Josh graduated from Hidden Valley High School and James Madison University with an Accounting Degree. He worked for accounting firms in northern Virginia and Richmond, but his favorite job was at Salem Ice Cream Parlor. Josh loved playing his guitar, disc golf, and was a trivia partner unmatched.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate Josh's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, 2505 Electric Road, Roanoke, Va. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1307 Summit Ave., SW, Roanoke, Va. Friends are welcome to join. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakeys.com.

"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rain fall soft upon your field and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
2505 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
Cathye and I send our most sincere condolences to the McNamara family on the loss of your dear son Joshua. We and all your friends are thinking if you at this time. John and Cathye Edwards
John Edwards
December 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. What an amazing guy who I watched grow up with my son Korey. Josh was always smiling and enjoyed life. Rest in peace!
kevin gannon
December 22, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers.
Will and Terri Urquhart
December 22, 2021
Every time I saw Josh he was smiling! That´s what I will remember. Josh and Korey were great friends and partners in crime I think!!!! I can´t even imagine your pain and I am keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Take care of each other.
Soozi Gannon
December 22, 2021
