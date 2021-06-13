Joshua NelsonJune 1, 1989 - June 5, 2021Joshua Wayne Nelson "Josh", 32 of Roanoke, formerly of Craig County passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Josh graduated from Craig County High School and was employed at Cut-Above Landscapes. He loved skateboarding, video games, hunting, fishing, and watching sports.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clayton and Audrey Hancock, and Mary Meadows. He is survived by his Dad and Mom, Mark and Dana Nelson; brother, Chris Nelson and his wife, Alisha; nephew, Gaige Nelson; grandparents, Charlie and Amber Nelson; his cat, Dewey; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. by Jonathon Lee on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mt. View Christian Church, 4201 Craig Valley Dr., New Castle, with family receiving friends one hour prior.