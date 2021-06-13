Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joshua Nelson
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Joshua Nelson

June 1, 1989 - June 5, 2021

Joshua Wayne Nelson "Josh", 32 of Roanoke, formerly of Craig County passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Josh graduated from Craig County High School and was employed at Cut-Above Landscapes. He loved skateboarding, video games, hunting, fishing, and watching sports.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clayton and Audrey Hancock, and Mary Meadows. He is survived by his Dad and Mom, Mark and Dana Nelson; brother, Chris Nelson and his wife, Alisha; nephew, Gaige Nelson; grandparents, Charlie and Amber Nelson; his cat, Dewey; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. by Jonathon Lee on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mt. View Christian Church, 4201 Craig Valley Dr., New Castle, with family receiving friends one hour prior.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Mt. View Christian Church
4201 Craig Valley Dr., New Castle, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Valley Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dana and Mark, I am so sorry for your lost. I can't begin to imagine what you both are going through. Please know you both and your family have been in my thoughts and prayers and if you need anything just let me know.
Robyn Wright
Friend
June 14, 2021
My Dear Friend Dana and Mark my prayers and love are with you. I know your heart ache so well. Love Rosie and Kevin
Rosemary Broughman
Friend
June 14, 2021
Prayers Fam n Friends. Memories that last a lifetime. Catchya on the flipside! Peace
Rob Hickson
June 11, 2021
Thinking about how Josh was always kind and very respectful to George and I. He use to love to talk to George about football. He always had a smile when we would run into him at the mall. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him and knew him. Prayers for the whole family. Love George and Gail
Gail Staples
Friend
June 8, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Chris Long
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results