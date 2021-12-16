Menu
Joy Travers Dombroski
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Joy Travers Dombroski

December 15, 2021

Joy T. Dombroski, 78, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Richard H Travers and Evelyn Travers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Ray Dombroski.

Surviving are her children, Mark Herman, and wife, Melissa, and Lori Brown and husband, Scott; and grandchildren, Alexis Owen, Madelyn Brown, Ella Brown, and Paige Herman.

Joy was a retired employee of Carilion where she worked in the Lab for more than 27 years. She was fond of all animals and loved riding horses and walking her dogs. She also enjoyed bowling.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Dec
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
