Joyce Anna Ayers

Joyce Anna Ayers, 85, of Goodview, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Ayers.

Surviving family includes daughters, Loretta Ayers and Teresa Gibson; sons, Donald and Gary Ayers; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and a special friend.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Goodview Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Goodview Baptist Church
VA
