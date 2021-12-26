Joyce Marlene Craighead Begley



April 29, 1948 - December 31, 2021



Joyce M. Craighead Begley, 73, of Roanoke, passed away on October 31, 2021. Joyce was a longtime employee of Wal-Mart in Clearbrook.



Services will be conducted Friday, December 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Christian Church, 4229 Welcome Valley Road SE, Roanoke, VA 24014. Visitation will follow in the fellowship Hall from 2:15 until 4 p.m.



Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540) 632-4200



Simpson Funeral Home- Electric Road



3912 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018



Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2021.