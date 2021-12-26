Menu
Joyce Marlene Craighead Begley
1948 - 2021
Joyce Marlene Craighead Begley

April 29, 1948 - December 31, 2021

Joyce M. Craighead Begley, 73, of Roanoke, passed away on October 31, 2021. Joyce was a longtime employee of Wal-Mart in Clearbrook.

Services will be conducted Friday, December 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Christian Church, 4229 Welcome Valley Road SE, Roanoke, VA 24014. Visitation will follow in the fellowship Hall from 2:15 until 4 p.m.

Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540) 632-4200

3912 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy for her family. Marlene was always so very nice to me.
Carol A ROBERTSON
Friend
December 31, 2021
Went to school with Marlene, and she was so funny, nice, and kind to everyone. Deepest Sympathy to her Family.
Brenda Overton Jones
School
December 26, 2021
