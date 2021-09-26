Joyce Kathryn Boone BennettJoyce Kathryn Boone Bennett, born on September 5, 1926, the fifth child of Dexter B. Boone and Mabel Clark Crook Boone, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Runk & Pratt Senior Living Friday, September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry Nelson Bennett of 49 years; a loving son, Richard Boone Bennett; precious granddaughter, Stephanie Renee Bennett; grandson, Terry Carmon (Jay) Bennett Jr.; also brothers, Norval A. Boone, Captain Carmon Bernard Boone, and Merrill A. Boone; and sister, Margaret Jean Boone Naff.Surviving are her son, Terry Carmon Bennett (Jennifer); daughter, Kaye Clark Bennett; grandson, Matthew Powell; granddaughter, Deanna Powell Spivey (Jason); sister, Janice Boone Boitnott; many nieces and nephews.She was employed with C & P Telephone Co. in Roanoke for five years. Kathryn was also employed with Drs. Saxon Angle and Associates for 50 years. She became a member of Redwood United Methodist in 1948 and was active in starting Vacation Bible School with Charlotte Segars help at the old church. She loved working with the Sunday School classes at the new Redwood church which she loved and was a member for 64 years. "Granny" loved to cook for her children and her grandchildren and always made sure she fixed the things they liked. She loved the earth God created and worked in her yard and garden to let Him know.A graveside service will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021. Her family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Stephanie Renee Bennett Scholarship Fund, 350 Angle Plantation Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, or to a charity or their choice. Also, the family respectfully requests no food.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.