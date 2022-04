Dear Joyce, I thank God for you and your service at PBC! It was good to talk you and your son on the 1st Sunday of September. I remember the smile on your face as you gave your gifts to God's Kingdom! I will treasure that moment always because that was the last time our lives touched on this side of the river. Rest in your Manion prepared by God. I will pray much for your sons and Family! Joyce, well done, I say well done!

Deacon Troy A. Eichelberger & Family Friend September 22, 2021