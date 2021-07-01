Joyce Corum Edwards
July 1, 1939 - June 26, 2021
Joyce Corum Edwards, wife of Daniel J. Edwards for 60 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Fred T. Corum and the late Lily Edna Holland Corum.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Daniel J. Edwards; her daughters, Linda Edwards Swartwout and Bonnie Edwards Parry; her son, Jonathan D. Edwards; along with her nine grandchildren; her brothers, James T. Corum and Kenneth Corum; and her sisters, Esther Banks Lewis and Ruth Porter.
Joyce was a loving wife and mother and also a talented artist. She painted portraits, landscapes, floral and scenes both natural and fantasy in oils, watercolors, pastels, in many different styles. She and her husband, Dan, served together for 30 years with Wycliffe Bible Translators both in the United States and overseas. They traveled the world, doing mission support, teaching English, and training ministers in a number of different countries.
Joyce loved music and had been a church pianist. She enjoyed creative crafts like knitting and cross-stitch, and passed along her love of creativity and the arts to her children and grandchildren.
Joyce always had a smile, a kind word, or an encouraging verse of scripture for her family, friends, and everyone that the Lord put in her path. Her faith in her Savior was strong, and her legacy of empathy and grace will be remembered by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Carrington Cottage Memory Care and Good Samaritan Hospice for all their kind and supportive care of Joyce during her final journey.
Funeral services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends after the service from 3 until 4 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support Alzheimer's research at alz.org
.
