Joyce Ann Vass Hodges
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Joyce Ann Vass Hodges

October 28, 1941 - September 20, 2021

Joyce Ann Vass Hodges of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel and again from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church or to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
Sep
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 E. Main Street, Salem, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
