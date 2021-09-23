Joyce Ann Vass Hodges
October 28, 1941 - September 20, 2021
Joyce Ann Vass Hodges of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel and again from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church or to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2021.