Joyce Miller Layne
November 23, 1939 - February 27, 2021
Joyce Miller Layne, 81, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
She was born on November 23, 1939 and was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest I. Miller and Jessie S. Miller, and her sister, Catherine M. Thompson.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Christy L. Welch and husband, Rodney; son, David E. Layne and wife, Dawn; granddaughters, Jessica Morris, Brittney Layne, and Shawn Prillaman; and six great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Covington High School and Roanoke Memorial School of Nursing. Joyce was employed during her lifetime at Physicians to Children, Lewis Gale Clinic, and Salem Surgical. She loved her nursing job and the interaction with all her patients. Joyce was a Christian woman who loved the Lord and her immediate and extended families. She was a member of Hollins Road Baptist Church.
The family wishes to express its special appreciation to Home Instead caregivers and to the Heartland Hospice nurses in providing their love and support during this time.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Alleghany Memorial Park in Covington Virginia. Pastor Mark Washington will officiate. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel, 6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks are required, and social distancing is recommended.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hollins Road Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 1, 2021.