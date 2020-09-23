ROACH
Joyce Spidle
December 23, 1935
September 20, 2020
Joyce Spidle Roach, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, wife of Clyde M. Roach, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 23, 1935.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, John B. Spidle and Christine H. Spidle; and her sister, Florence Hellender.
In addition to Clyde, her husband of 62 years, she will be missed and remembered by her children, Christy Roach, and Roslyn and husband, Norman Aroesty; her granddaughters, Allie Aroesty and Taylor Aroesty; and her niece and nephew, Cindy Davison and Randy Eberling.
Joyce was a Registered Nurse for over 35 years. Her career included working for Jefferson and Community Hospitals, Veterans Administration, Jefferson Surgical Clinic and ended after 19 years serving the Roanoke City Health Department. Her favorite job was being a wonderful mother and doting Nana to her two granddaughters. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, neighbor, Beta Sigma Phi sorority sister, and friend to many. She was beyond an amazing woman. Her children and grandchildren are so fortunate to have shared many adventures with her and these memories will be cherished for the rest of our lives. Joyce was such a caregiver and fun-loving person. Her laugh and her smile are etched in our minds and the love shared between us will live forever in our hearts.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Harmony Memory Care.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Funeral services will follow visitation beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Reverend Jim Manuel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
