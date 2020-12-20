Joyce Wimmer RossSeptember 30, 1946 - December 15, 2020Joyce Wimmer Ross, 74, of Christiansburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she left this world peacefully with her husband and two children by her side.Born on September 30, 1946, in Roanoke, she was raised in the area and graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1964 and then Radford College in 1968. She married Harold Houchins Ross Jr. on July 3, 1970, at a ceremony held at her childhood church, First Christian Church in downtown Roanoke. She taught school for a few years and throughout her life she dedicated herself to her family, her church and several other causes and organizations.She shared her love of cooking and baking with family and friends and self-published two cookbooks. She also enjoyed crafting, crossword puzzles and reading.She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Lewis and Helen Hunter Wimmer. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harold; her children, Alison Ross MacPhail and Mark Stephen Ross and their spouses, Joseph C. MacPhail III and Virginia Katherine Ross; her brothers, Neil Jackson Wimmer and Donald Lewis Wimmer; and her five granddaughters, Elizabeth, Ashleigh and Emily MacPhail, and Katherine Joyce and Evelyn Ross.A celebration of life service will be held later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made in Joyce's honor to First Christian Church 344 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 or the American Red Cross.